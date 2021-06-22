Mailbag: COVID-19 response is epic failure

The public policy response to COVID-19 has been a disastrous failure of epic proportions.

The direct impact of COVID-19 is real: 464,000 Americans over age 65 have died and 27,000 under the age of 49 also have died. However, no one in the government, media or elsewhere in the establishment has publicly put this tragedy in its proper perspective. Only one-tenth of 1% of the 51 million people over 65 have died from (or with) COVID-19.

Just one-hundredth of 1% of the 225 million people under 49 have died of COVID-19. For those over 75 or in nursing homes, the chance of dying from COVID-19 is more significant.

Rather than taking sensible precautions to protect seniors, the state and federal administrations, both Republican and Democrat, have adopted policies that shut down large sections of the economy, disproportionately impacting small business and small landlords. But the biggest disaster was in unnecessarily throwing millions of people out of work and making them dependent on government handouts to survive.

The self-serving scientific establishment and the media that endlessly promote the dangers of COVID-19 generate needless fears in the general population and serve to perpetuate this public policy disaster. From Donald Trump to Kate Brown, this has been an epic public policy failure.