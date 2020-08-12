Mailbag: COVID-19 reports distort the facts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 supposed pandemic death rate, approximately 0.1%, is the equivalent of a strong flu season and nothing more. Those who stand to profit handsomely from the coming COVID-19 vaccines are attempting to play the lay public. Trouble is Americans are proving not to be so ignorant.

Deaths purportedly due to COVID-19 are being artificially inflated by hospitals who stand to receive greater reimbursement. Robert Redfield, MD, director of the Centers for Disease Control, acknowledged this fact in front of a congressional committee last month with Brett Giroir, MD, U.S. Health and Human Services, also confirming hospitals have a financial incentive to classify deaths as due to COVID-19.

Had the CDC used its industry standard, Medical Examiners and Coroners Handbook on Death Registration and Fetal Death Reporting Revision 2003, the COVID-19 fatality count would be approximately 90% lower than currently being reported. Even in global hotspots, the risk of death for the general population of school and working age is typically in the range of a daily car ride to work.