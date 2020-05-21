Mailbag: COVID-19 not the same as flu

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to try to answer David Dowrie’s question (Mailbag, May 10). First of all I offer some disclosures about myself. I am not an epidemiologist, but I do have a science and medical background, which I think qualifies me to be an armchair epidemiologist with the best of them.

For me to either agree or disagree with David I need more information, even though COVID-19 is not a type of influenza. Where did he obtain the death numbers for common flu? What year were they from? How many people in that year contracted the common flu? How many people received vaccinations? (Important because it helps to obtain herd immunity, which can lead to lower morbidity numbers.) Was there influenza monitoring going on prior to the height of the season? (Of course there was, it happens every flu season.)

According to the CDC, during the 2018-2019 flu season, which is mid-October to February, there were an estimated 3.5 million people who became ill with influenza. Of those 3.5 million people, 34,500 people died. People who received vaccinations varied from state to state, but the CDC states that 46-81.1% of children were vaccinated and 33.9-56.3% of adults were vaccinated.