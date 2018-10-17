As a Lebanon Warrior fan, I really appreciated your "in depth" coverage of the Lebanon vs. South Albany football game last Friday night! NOT! We know over here of course, had the Redhawks won, by any margin, there would have been adequate coverage! Of course, your beloved Bulldogs playing Thursday night gave you the opportunity to emote!
Crescent Valley was the headliner from Friday night so can us lowly Warrior fans expect that kind of coverage win or lose after the C.V vs. Lebanon game? You guys never cease to amaze!
Tom Mechals
Lebanon (Oct. 15)