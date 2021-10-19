Mailbag: Court's image has been damaged

The three Supreme Justices who have spoken out about criticism the court has recently received are correct about not being politicians.

But that is not the issue; it’s their ideology. The most recent appointments were chosen for their extremely conservative ideological stance on the very issues that the most conservative Republicans use to rally their base.

Thus far these three justices, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Coney Barrett, have proven their ideological bias and threaten to overturn what has previously been established precedent. Even before their nomination, at least two clearly stated their concern about Roe v. Wade, and the Defense of Marriage Act. They are also joined by Justice Thomas in a staunch pro-gun stance, suggesting that there will be radical changes in these issues.

While Justice Breyer might join in this defense of the high court, there is no denying that its image has been irreparably damaged by the recent appointments, leading to a severe and steady decline in respect for their decisions. That was one of the outcomes the former president had wanted and expected: anything to undermine the confidence the public had in government institutions and create the environment for the total erosion of democracy.