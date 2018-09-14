Brett Kavanaugh appears to be a qualified candidate for the Supreme Court. He is not the issue.
The issue is the power to appoint. Mitch McConnell had the votes and developed a pretext to prevent President Obama from legitimately appointing Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. That pretext was that it was the last year of his presidency and the voters should decide who can appoint the next Supreme Court justice. It was a whole new notion to cover for the simple fact that he had the votes.
Now we have a president who may have been elected under false pretenses by illegally purchasing the silence of two women with whom he had affairs and, by colluding with a foreign country, which is one of our principal adversaries, to manipulate the opinion of certain voters. If this is true, should that president be legitimately entitled to make life-time appointments? If it might be true, shouldn’t that appointment wait until that issue is resolved?
Mitch McConnell has the votes. Will he show leadership or will he simply abuse his power again?
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon (Sept. 14)