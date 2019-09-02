Regarding the possible closure of the Albany Community Pool, I hope that the City Council will rethink this. I am one of many people who use the pool regularly. I have tried a variety of types of exercise, but this is one of the best for me. On a couple of occasions when I developed some odd muscle problems, the pool exercise was exactly what was needed and helped, in addition to some physical therapy with the pool exercise encouraged by the therapist.
Your article alluded to the fact that there is a pool at the YMCA that could be used. However, that is an uneven comparison as the cost of the pool at the Y is considerably greater. I suspect that many of those who use the community pool currently could not afford to go to the Y.
In addition to those of us who use the pool for exercise, it is used by the schools for water safety, which I believe to be extremely important in this area with water close by. It is also used by the water polo team and swim teams, both of which are very positive activities for young people. I don’t believe these activities could take place at the Y. There are so many positive activities that are taking place at the community pool that I hope the City Council will decide to keep it in the budget!
Nathalia Letson
Albany (Aug. 26)