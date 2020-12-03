Mailbag: Council members have heads in sky

In the last few weeks, the new and old Albany City Council gave the thumbs-up to continuing plans to spend $20 million or more of tax-generated money from Central Albany Revitalization Area on sprucing up the waterfront.

I know the council doesn’t care what I think, but some people read the letters to the editor and some are going to care about the council having their heads in the sky (I resisted being more graphic) when there is a pandemic, bankruptcies and closures of businesses everywhere.