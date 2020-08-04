Mailbag: Could troops try protective barrier?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the federal troops in Portland:

News reports state that your mission in Portland is to protect federal property, specifically the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

However, the only protecting we see is the Wall of Moms forming a nonviolent protective barrier to keep citizens who choose to express their complaints as a group protest from being anonymously kidnapped and/or injured.

What is stopping you from forming a similar nonviolent protective barrier around the federal courthouse? That might be a more effective and humane solution. Surely heavily armed and trained troops could prevent the few protesters who are causing the damage (apparently armed primarily with wire cutters and spray cans) from gaining access to the federal building.

My need for the respect and safety of humanity (which includes you) and for the property of others is not being met, which is causing me great fear and anxiety. Would you be willing to try this strategy, in the spirit of meeting the needs of the citizens of Oregon as well as those of the federal government?

Kathryn Switzer

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0