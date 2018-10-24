I feel the couger is being un-fairly targeted by the public and media! Anytime one is spotted, even in it's own habitat, the ODF&W and law enforcement are asked to be put on a shoot-on-site alert status.The latest was several miles east of Lacomb in it's own home area. We continue to move into their habitat and expect them to leave or die.
I support their right of survival as well as mine. I do venture into their habitat and will defend myself from an attack by them or any other threat, animal or human! Not on a "shoot first" and diagnose the threat second.
Dave Doherty
Lebanon (Oct. 24)