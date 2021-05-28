Mailbag: Cost of child care must be affordable

Are child care costs keeping mothers out of the workplace?

Child care costs are becoming too expensive for families to afford, and therefore this forces mothers to decide to become a full-time caregiver to their child, or to accept a lower-quality child care option.

I have worked in a daycare setting for four years, and have witnessed firsthand how important it is to have quality caregivers taking care of your children. However, child care must be affordable enough that mothers and fathers are able to continue to provide for their families and stay at their workplace. Childrearing and caregiving are among the foundational principles of family policy, because they ultimately shape who the individuals of the future will become.

If parents are forced into a position of quitting their jobs to care for their child, or to compromise the quality of their child’s daycare because it’s more affordable, there’s an issue at hand that needs to be addressed. Although the quality of caregiving is essential, the cost of child care must also be affordable for the parents. If child care access is improved, working mothers and fathers could also earn more at their jobs and decrease unemployment levels overall.

Alexa Gonnerman