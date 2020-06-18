Mailbag: Corvallis should be proud of center

The Corvallis Daytime Drop-In Center maintained its commitment to the homeless as the coronavirus epidemic struck.
It did not say, “This is more than we can take” and close. As we older volunteers retired, new, younger volunteers stepped in and the staff found creative ways to keep CDDC open.
CDDC serves the homeless of Corvallis. It’s run by volunteers. It’s open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. September through June (except 9 a.m. to noon July and August). Approximately 75 guests per day are usually welcomed; in the winter it’s 85 to 120.
CDDC enforced precautions to combat the virus, and taught guests to protect themselves and others by social distancing, washing, disinfecting before interacting with others. Only trained volunteers handle food and drinks, and serve them packaged to the guests. Outdoor washing and sanitary facilities were quickly installed. The center changed from indoor to outdoor operation to provide space for social distancing and to protect food service. All guests and volunteers are required to wear masks.
Food is modest: peanut butter sandwiches, fruit, pastries. CDDC provides use of telephones and mail delivery. It is a staging area for the Street Outreach Response Team, which delivers water, hygiene products and essential information for those in the camps. Rick’s Project Action provides some clothing, clean dry socks, hats, etc.
We thank the selfless younger volunteers who replaced us older ones in this crisis.
Corvallis should be proud of CDDC and its care of our homeless.
John Tappeiner, Peter Ewald and John Murphy
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!