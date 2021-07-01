Mailbag: Corvallis School District let it be

The Corvallis School District has come through spectacularly for us in the Harding/College Hill neighborhood.

No part of the playing field will be paved to make a parking lot. Not only did the district change its plan in response to our concerns about losing our one and only expanse of green space, but they did it with extraordinary speed and nimbleness.

Many of us first heard of the plan to turn the most-used end of the field into a parking lot mere weeks ago, and we reacted fast with letters and phone calls to officials and school board members. They listened.

On June 7, facilities director Kim Patten presented the new design created by her team — an efficient plan that creates 15 additional parking spaces by reconfiguring the existing parking lot and the curved drive at the front of the school.

My guest opinion piece that appeared in the Gazette-Times on June 1 concluded “The long field is a place, a whole, an entirety. Please, dear school district, let it be.”

They did let it be, and we are deeply grateful.

Wendy Madar, Chip Ullstad and Saralyn Hilde, Harding/College Hill neighbors

Corvallis

