Mailbag: Corvallis not exempt from infection

I’m concerned that some items in the July 2 E Calendar invite us to celebrate the reopening of downtown Corvallis dining and shopping.
The shutdown has been hard on our loved local businesses, and they have suffered and sacrificed to stop the spread of COVID. I’m concerned because the word “celebrate” gives tacit permission to forgo the precautions that we all must continue to take in order to keep cases low in Corvallis and Benton County. At the least, calendar items should remind us to wear masks, distance, etc.
Cases have risen in Oregon in the past weeks in part due to community spread. An asymptomatic person with COVID and not wearing a mask (because the events are being held outdoors, where masks are not mandated) could inadvertently spread infection. Corvallis is not exempt.
Mary Garrard
Corvallis
