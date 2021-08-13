Mailbag: Corvallis Housing First showing way

Thank God for Corvallis Housing First.

Not just because they care for the most vulnerable among us. Not just because they have received large federal and state grants to provide housing. But also because they know how to create housing without bringing great harm to our environment, our world, our habitat. They seem to understand that we must build up, not out.

The grants CHF has received will be used to build 45 to 50 apartments at the site of the old Corvallis Budget Inn. They are using land that has already been developed.

Why is this so important? Because the human species has so overpopulated the planet that we are killing off all of the other species. Species who have as much right to the earth as we do. Species that we need for our own survival.

As we humans bulldoze, pave over and build upon more and more land, we are killing off the birds, bugs, plants and animals that are needed for this earth’s continued survival. For our survival. And so the tension between trying to provide housing for more and more humans while trying to preserve the viability of the earth.