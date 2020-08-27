 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Corvallis community deserves the same



Will Oregon State University require students to test negative for COVID-19 before those students are allowed to attend in-person classes and also before they are allowed to live in campus housing? If not, why not?

This community goes to great lengths to make this town a safe and welcoming environment for the students and faculty of OSU, and we deserve the same in return.

Eric Helpenstell

Corvallis

 

