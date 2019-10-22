Just want to do a slight correction to the Albany Civic Theater tidbit in the story "In Search of Mid-Valley Ghosts," which was in the Sunday edition. The story is almost true except the year was 1989 or 1990 and not 1900 and the play was "Gaslight" and not "Glass Light."
How do I know? I was the one who had the supernatural encounter. As I was reading the article I had to laugh as I had almost forgotten the incident but at 81 years I can still recognize errors. Thank you for making my day.
Claudine Dayton
Lebanon (Sept. 20)