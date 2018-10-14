Now, another $250,000 contribution for the election to Kate Brown from former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg via his anti-gun organization, Everytown for Gun Safety!
Along with Brown receiving $500,000 earlier this year from the group EMILY's List, from outside Oregon, again!
This is Illegal in the Oregon Constitution. Look at Article 2 of the Oregon Constitution, Section 22:
Section 22. Political campaign contribution limitations. Section (1) For purposes of campaigning for an elected public office, a candidate may use or direct only contributions which originate from individuals who at the time of their donation were residents of the electoral district of the public office sought by the candidate, unless the contribution consists of volunteer time, information provided to the candidate, or funding provided by federal, state, or local government for purposes of campaigning for an elected public office.
Are we as Oregonians simply going to ignore the Oregon Constitution?
It doesn't get any clearer than that. Why are Oregon judges allowing this?
Gary Hartman
Lebanon (Oct. 14)