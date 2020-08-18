Mailbag: Constitution may be at risk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The vandalism in Portland is not part of the Black Lives Matter protest movement. It is anarchy, like Trump said. But it may well be part of Trump’s (or Kushner’s) playbook.

By using federal agents to arrest the vandals, he appears to be the “law and order” president. Compare photos of the vandals to those of the people he hired to wave “Make America Great Again” signs at his rallies.

Worse yet, he may use vandalism as an excuse to declare a national emergency just before November, thus postponing the election! Perhaps indefinitely. He has expressed disdain for mail voting and reduced the availability of polling places, tricks to reduce votes by Democrats. He has said he might not leave the White House even if it appears he loses the election. He has expressed admiration for other “presidents for life:” Putin, Un, Xi.

I have been a Republican most of my life, but it resembles my party no more, as Paul DeLespinasse wrote so eloquently July 23. The GOP has been hijacked by our president and his yes-men and converted to something sinister that I do not recognize. Our cherished Constitution is at risk.

Ronald Coffey

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0