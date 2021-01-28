Mailbag: Constitution is the antifascist guide

This letter is meant to confront and educate those people, including Ms. Perkins, who support the violent attempt to overthrow the people’s government.

A patriot defends the Constitution from enemies, both foreign and domestic. Period. It’s that simple. Waving a big flag doesn’t count.

For Ms. Perkins to believe that walking past an established police barricade along with a riotous mob isn’t an attack on the Constitution and the rule of law reveals her absolute ignorance of the foundation of our republic!

The revolution she speaks of happened in 1776 when we the people formed a government to serve us and granted it limited powers to “insure domestic tranquility” (quell riots), provide for the common defense (mandatory masks), promote the general welfare (COVID-19 relief funds) and secure the blessings of liberty (remove fascists like Trump).

The First Amendment of the Bill of Rights reminds our government that we retain our right to speak freely, be free from a government religion, petition the government for a redress of grievances and peacefully assemble. What you participated in, Ms. Perkins, was not peaceful!