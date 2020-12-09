Mailbag: Consider whether source is reliable

In a Nov. 29 letter, Luke Yamaguchi referred to a trial that found no difference in COVID-19 infection rates between people either wearing masks or not.

I believe his reference is to an April-May Danish study, which reported no statistical significance between participants assigned masks and those not. However, a careful reading of the report shows that the authors themselves say the results are inconclusive and that their findings should not be used to conclude community-wide use of masks would be ineffective. The trial looked only at whether masks protected the wearer, not whether they offered protection for others.

Further, a crosscheck reveals that this study was done at a time when Denmark had only low reports of the virus. Also, not everyone assigned to wear masks followed through consistently. Unfortunately, anti-maskers seem to have picked up on this study and spread it all over social media, claiming masks do not work. But in actuality, the conclusion of the trial was that we need further study, and meanwhile we should continue to follow public health guidelines.