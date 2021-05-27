Mailbag: Conservatives must oppose the Big Lie

I wish that it would be hyperbolic to say that American Democracy is in danger, but I don't believe it is.

The 2020 Presidential election was not stolen. There was no wide spread voter fraud. It is an accusation backed not by proof, but only by Trump's lies. His lawyers could win only one of over 60 lawsuits and it was overturned by the state supreme court. Republican officials who I'm sure wanted badly to certify the votes for Trump, refused to destroy our electoral process. Trump begged the Georgia Secretary of State to "find" just enough votes for him to win Georgia.

Trump does not care about democracy, he cares only about Trump. Now, any Republican politician who does not support Trump's lie must be purged from the party. Life long conservative Republicans are driven from office for supporting the truth and the country above their own power or jobs.

The official stance of the party is to overturn an election they do not win (over 140 congressmen voted to do so this year) Trump and Republican's willing to do anything for Trump's approval have undermined our elections and our democracy. A recent poll shows over 60% of Republicans feel Biden is illegitimate. What of 2022 or 2024? What if Trump's choice does not win? Does anyone think Trump will peacefully accept that?