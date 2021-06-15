Mailbag: Conservatives are rejecting democracy

It is interesting to note that today’s Republican party is continuing to support a treasonous attempt at overthrowing our democracy.
After spending $70 million and several years investigating Clinton’s emails ad nauseam, an invasion of our Capitol (which had never been breached, even in the Civil War), is not worth an investigation. The people who broke into the U.S. Capitol, carried in a Confederate flag, defecated and attacked police are deemed patriots? How gullible are we? How can a party that doesn’t believe in government govern? At present, they don’t.
As writer David Frum posited, “If conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will reject democracy.” I fear we have reached that point. Rejecting a government of the people, by the people and for the people doesn’t have any good outcomes for us people.
Jeff Gump
Corvallis