If the governor and state Legislature get their way, no matter how the presidential vote goes in Oregon, we as a state will be supporting Trump for president.
To bypass the Electoral College, the state of Oregon is considering changing the way we vote for president of the United States. If they get enough states to pass the same legislation, these states will give all of their electoral college votes to the candidate who wins the popular vote. So whoever wins the popular vote wins.
It sounds good but the consequences of that is, if Trump wins the popular vote, Oregonians votes will be supporting Trump no matter how the vote in Oregon turns out.
Are the voters of this state going to be okay with that?
Philip Brown
Albany (April 29)