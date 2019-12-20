Mailbag: Congressman DeFazio shows courage

On Wednesday (Dec. 11), Peter DeFazio took an unpopular but vital stand against a massive military budget that jeopardizes American security and interests.

How? He voted ‘No’ on the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that passed the House 377-48.

Why? Rep. DeFazio agrees that the NDAA contains provisions that he strongly supports, including pay raises for service members and better benefits for families.

However, vital measures that the House already approved were stripped out of the bill in the final hours before the vote, under intense pressure from the Pentagon that carried the threat of a presidential veto.

What? Congress was not even allowed to vote on ending U.S. support and arms for the war in Yemen, banning war with Iran without Congressional approval, repealing the 2002 authorization for the use of military force in Iraq, and stopping the use of defense funds for unapproved projects like the border wall.

The final bill cuts life-and-death protections for active service members and families exposed to toxic chemicals. It increases an already bloated Pentagon budget by $130 billion but still does not allow Congress or the taxpayers to audit its waste and abuses.