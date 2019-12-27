Mailbag: Congress needs to pass carbon dividend bill

The editorial in a recent G-T and D-H was headlined “Climate summit didn’t yield needed results.” People worldwide are clamoring for action on the ever more dire global climate crisis, and yet the people we put in charge of the needed actions continue to fail — including the members of our US Congress.

Congress has before it now multiple climate crisis bills, but our elected leaders dither over details. Many believe that the most promising bill is HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA). This bill puts a price on carbon (primarily from oil, natural gas and coal) and then allocates the money to Americans in the form of a monthly check to be spent as we wish.

The EICDA will be effective in reducing carbon emissions; it will be good for people in terms of health plus the monthly income; it will help create jobs in the non-fossil fuel industry; it includes adjustments for trade and for industry regulations; and, importantly, it is a bipartisan bill. For a complete explanation of the EICDA, go to https://citizensclimatelobby.org/energy-innovation-and-carbon-dividend-act/. To learn more about the bill locally, come to a meeting of the Citizens Climate Lobby Corvallis chapter. We meet at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the North Co-op meeting room. All are welcome!

The editorial ended with: “Clearly more pressure is needed from all generations to compel political leaders to act…” Please call/email Rep. DeFazio and Rep. Schrader. Urge them to champion HR 763 in Congress.

Anne Filson

 Corvallis

