Mailbag: Congratulations to the Class of 2020!

One of the most memorable experiences of my high school career has to be our car parade through Corvallis.

The events of the last few months have put a bit of a downer on my senior year of high school, but the community’s turnout for graduation on June 6 was amazing!

It was incredibly moving to see teachers from Hoover and Cheldelin, friends and family all out on the streets celebrating not just their graduates but everyone else as well. Seeing the sidewalks lined with throngs of cheering people made not just my day, but the day of all of us graduates.

Thank you to my Crescent Valley teachers and staff for being there to support us during high school, and especially the last few months.

Thank you to my friends, who have been so helpful and supportive over the years.

Thank you to Corvallis for making our graduation so special!

Oh yeah, thank you to the clouds for choosing not to drench us and proving the meteorologists wrong!

Pranav Kolluri

Corvallis

