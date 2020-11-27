Mailbag: Congratulations to Biden and Harris

I would like to congratulate President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on winning the election, and wish them well.

I pray that Biden will be the middle-of-the-road Democrat president that he ran on. I’m certain that the far left of the Democratic Party will push him to move further left. Although the outcome of the election probably won’t change, there were a few races called early by the media. Despite what you hear from the media, there are problems with the election process.

It is unfortunate that there is still no consistency of national elections. Hopefully President Trump will pass the information on to Congress. I’m pretty sure that with the closeness of the election, the race was more about a repudiation of President Trump’s boorish style rather than anything else, i.e., Arizona. Not everyone agrees with his policies; I do believe that a majority does.

There are five more Republicans in the House and a likely Republican Senate majority of 52. There are two Senate races in Georgia that will be in a runoff in January. If the voters vote like they did Nov. 4, Republicans will win both.