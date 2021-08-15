Mailbag: Confused about use of federal monies

Dear Albany City Council,

I am a little confused about the proposed use of the federal monies sent to Albany as part of the American Recovery Act to help with effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I see that the funds are to be used for replacing lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay for essential workers, and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. I interpret the investment in water and sewer as meaning investing in existing needs and existing infrastructure, not creating new infrastructure.

One of the proposed uses of funds as outlined by the city council is to build the Cox Creek Interceptor project, which is essentially adding new development. The council just passed an added fee of $9 per household to support new development, as system development fees do not cover the costs of new development.

Now you want us to pay for more new development?