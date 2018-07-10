It is a real shame, a modern day shame that progressives heap the shame and guilt of history on folks today. We are not those folks that did those bad things yet constantly the progressives try to make us live for the sins of our ancestors. Building a society off guilt and shame turns us against each other and you see it happening every day in America.
South Albany High was built in 1970 and Rebels was chosen as a mascot. It wasn't chosen as support for slavery, it was to rally behind in school spirit and be part of something you take pride in. For progressives to heap the shame of the Civil War on a school name is outrageous and their constant destruction of our history should be condemned. Learning comes from questions about monuments and names like Rebel and to take them from public view means no learning. Without learning we are doomed to repeat a past evil. However the progressives are here every day to tell us how evil we are.
We need to get away from these guilt trippers and move on to building a better society. Build on what's best about America and her people, the courage and strength that built us. Move on to learning rather than indoctrination, don't listen to what they say but watch what they do. Be the Rebel that looks for what's different and let no one make you live in the shame of your ancestor. Go Rebels.
James Farmer
Albany (May 31)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Horsefeathers.
The luddites lost.
Look it up.
Move forward.
Go Red Hawks!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.