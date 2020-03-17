Mailbag: Concerning our faulty crosswalks

The G-T reported on March 10: "Corvallis Public Works Director Mary Steckel said her department will now put up 'out of order' signs to warn crosswalk users when safety lights are missing or not working."

Years ago I worked as a burglar and fire alarm trouble-shooter. I fixed alarms when they broke down. For example, if an alarm broke at 2 a.m., I had to respond and be there in one hour. I couldn't leave the premises until the alarm worked, which usually took about another hour. Many of these alarms were in quite large buildings.

Now, our crosswalks are not nearly as complicated to fix. Yet the crosswalk in question was out of order for months — two of the four lights did not work. And now our public works director promises to put up 'out of order' signs? Just fix it!

Is there no accountability for these ridiculous crosswalk 'solutions'? There are only two safe solutions to the Southtown crosswalk: a footbridge or a stoplight. Or perhaps, as the state of Washington has, blinking red lights, which means stop before hitting a pedestrian, rather than yellow lights, which means caution.