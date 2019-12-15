Mailbag: Concerned about paper's future

Mailbag: Concerned about paper's future

{{featured_button_text}}

This section is called "Editor's Mailbag," except there is no editor of our newspaper anymore. 

Mike McInally was a superb editor who had his pulse on the heartbeat of our community.  He was a good writer; I trusted him, valued his insights, and enjoyed his wit. We have not received an explanation as to why his position was dispensed with; I assume money.  Whatever the reason, I disagree.  Mike was the heart of the paper, writing editorials and his famous "Roses & Raspberries" that all addressed our local concerns.  What would it take to get him back?  I am very concerned about the future of our paper without having a local editor. 

Mishele Mennett

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Mailbag: Vary your media diet

Take back your power from the moneyed interests that pay for candidate ads! Learn about candidates by using justfacts@votesmart.org, Ballotped…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News