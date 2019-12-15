Mailbag: Concerned about paper's future

Mike McInally was a superb editor who had his pulse on the heartbeat of our community. He was a good writer; I trusted him, valued his insights, and enjoyed his wit. We have not received an explanation as to why his position was dispensed with; I assume money. Whatever the reason, I disagree. Mike was the heart of the paper, writing editorials and his famous "Roses & Raspberries" that all addressed our local concerns. What would it take to get him back? I am very concerned about the future of our paper without having a local editor.