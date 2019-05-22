When and how does an egg become an actual person? In Alabama it's when the egg is activated by a sperm: conception! Presto! Of course it doesn't breathe or think or feel or think or move or do any of the other stuff that real people do. And it's on life support. Pregnancy, by the way, poses a serious health risk to the mother. An average of 700 women died from pregnancy each year between 20011 and 2015.
Also, child support will start at conception. Every state permits the custodial parent who has primary physical custody of the child to receive child support from the noncustodial parent. And the child should receive a name and Social Security number and food stamps if it qualifies.
This nonsense comes from an error in logic called the fallacy of composition. Here's an example: that dog is Jim's. That dog is a mother. Therefore that dog is Jim's mother. The incorrect inference is that what is true of the parts is true of the whole. The same mistake is made when we say that the fetus is living, and the fetus is human, therefore the fetus is a living human being.
John Goodwin
Lebanon (May 21)