Mailbag: Complete rejection of entire system

Trump and his most ardent supporters continue to repeat one of the greatest lies in history, arguing that Trump won the election.

Trump had the desire to be a dictator. Trump rejected the will of the people. Biden won the majority of the Electoral College vote and the popular vote, and all the states certified the votes. Sixty lawsuits by the Trump campaign failed to reveal voter fraud. International observers confirmed the election was incredibly sound and fair.

Some of the only cases of voter fraud were actually Republicans committing it, such as that Pennsylvania man who cast a vote for Trump in his deceased mother’s name, as well as casting his own vote. Illegal immigrants absolutely did not vote in the election. Trump thought the Supreme Court should reverse the election’s results.

The Supreme Court didn’t believe that it should involve itself in the baseless and false claims of voter fraud perpetuated by Trump. Then he expected Pence to reverse the results, which Pence couldn’t do. This is a complete rejection of our entire system of government, our Constitution, our entire way of life. Trump wanted to blow it all up.