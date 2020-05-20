Mailbag: Competition could help beat virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While Oregon has done a great job (one of the best in the nation) of flattening the curve, improvement in lowering the growth rate has stalled out since April 10.

It has been stuck at about 2.1% growth in total cases per day (source data from Oregon Health Authority). Before that, it had been steadily coming down from a high of about 20%. Sounds great, right? Well, unfortunately, it isn’t going to be enough. If the growth rate remains at 2.1%, the number of new cases per day will double about every 33 days, or an 8-fold increase in 100 days.

We need some creative ideas to help motivate people to do a better job of slowing the spread even further. For example, what if we set up a friendly weekly competition between the states for "most improved?" I would propose a simple measure of improvement; let's call it the "BEAT IT" (Baseline Exponent Averaged in Time). This would just be the daily percentage increase in total cases averaged over each week.

Focusing on “most improved” would be a positive way of highlighting what is working, and would hopefully draw people's attention, motivation and even competitive spirit. If there are low-cost, easily implementable ideas that can provide additional awareness and make progress more visible, let's get them out there! If we don't do something different, the worst may be ahead of us. Let's BEAT IT!