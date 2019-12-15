Mailbag: Competing shuttle service needed

Mailbag: Competing shuttle service needed

{{featured_button_text}}

As the holiday travel season is underway, I was considering taking a shuttle to the Portland Airport. Just last February I paid $55 for a round trip leaving from the Comfort Inn (round trip is a little cheaper than two one-ways). This was the great service that we got from Oregon Shuttle before they merged with Hut Shuttle to form Groome Shuttle, a price that is affordable, especially for senior citizens.

So the moral of the story is when we have a little competition in service, we get some competition in price. But when two companies merge, it's a monopoly and they can name their price! Would someone please start another shuttle service!

Robert Keith

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Mailbag: Vary your media diet

Take back your power from the moneyed interests that pay for candidate ads! Learn about candidates by using justfacts@votesmart.org, Ballotped…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News