Mailbag: Competing shuttle service needed

As the holiday travel season is underway, I was considering taking a shuttle to the Portland Airport. Just last February I paid $55 for a round trip leaving from the Comfort Inn (round trip is a little cheaper than two one-ways). This was the great service that we got from Oregon Shuttle before they merged with Hut Shuttle to form Groome Shuttle, a price that is affordable, especially for senior citizens.
So the moral of the story is when we have a little competition in service, we get some competition in price. But when two companies merge, it's a monopoly and they can name their price! Would someone please start another shuttle service!
Robert Keith
Corvallis