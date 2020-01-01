Mailbag: Compensate nurses for their contributions

My husband just this month spent weeks at Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis before being transferred to Evergreen Hospice, where he died.
The nurses were our lifeline, our comforter, our source of information, his caretaker. They were skilled , kind, gentle, smart, efficient, knowledgeable and professional. For both the patient and the family, they were the most important person in a time of absolute stress.
Give them a contract that reflects the quality of care they give. They know what is needed because they live it every day. Without them and the other medical staff, it’s just buildings.
Lois Malango
Albany