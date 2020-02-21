Mailbag: Compact could end Electoral College

We're saddled at present with an incompetent, malicious president because the Electoral College, a product of the Constitution, failed for the second time in 16 years to fulfill the will of the people. The Founding Fathers did not anticipate that the electors would be unable to faithfully represent voters of their respective districts.

All districts having equal populations, each voter's impact in national elections should be equal. But in 1812, then-Gov. Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts determined that careful juggling of district boundaries could assure his party's control of the state. Thus was born "gerrymandering," to be practiced thereafter by the unscrupulous.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Skillful gerrymandering becomes more onerous when coupled with the state "winner take all" strategy that denies proper representation in the Electoral College of voter wishes within the elector's district. Together they go a long way toward distancing the electoral vote from the popular vote in our national elections. Both need to be eliminated.