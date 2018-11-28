I was saddened to see the word “communitarian” soiled by its usage in today’s letter from Ed Hemmingson (Mailbag, Nov. 27). The word, much like “Christian,” is an old and noble one that has seen a recent rash of misuse. Many who once used those words to identify themselves are now searching for different words — words that do not carry the newly-acquired connotations of political ambition and depravity. Seeing the blatant “progressive” bias in Ed’s letter, it is easy to see why.
I have identified as “Christian” for much of my life, but I do not sympathize with modern leaders of the “movement” who are more interested in covering up child abuse scandals, pushing polarized political agendas and preaching prosperity. Likewise, I have identified as “communitarian” for many years, but I do not identify with its modern appropriation.
Community has always been built on its foundation—not on a morality system pushed onto a conquered people by the leaders at the top. This foundation is not any of the issues that modern “communitarians” claim it is — nor none of the issues Ed mentioned. Community is not built on democracy, nor equality, nor any economic system that promises to solve all the peoples’ problems.
For those who would like to know, the foundation of community has always been family. Likewise, the strength of a community is only as strong as its foundation. Any other top-down approach to this concept is merely a weakly-disguised attempt at conquering a “more perfect union."
John Gilbert
Tangent (Nov. 27)