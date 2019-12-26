Mailbag: Communism attacking U.S. from within

Khrushchev told JFK: "Communism will never set foot on your shore, it will start within (1961 Paris peace conference).

Fight communism. The Russians are having a good laugh seeing what is happening. Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff are enemies of the state. Wake up, America!

In 1957 Gen. Doolittle swore me into the USAF at Oxnard Air Force Base and I became a part of the Air Force. He looked me in the eye and said, “France, you are going places.” I’m 80 years old and still fighting communism. In 1956 Khrushchev told Western ambassadors at the Polish embassy in Moscow their plan and how they were going to do it.

Nikita Khrushchev in 1956: “We will take America without firing a shot.... We will bury you! We can’t expect the American People to jump from capitalism to communism, but we can assist their elected leaders in giving them some doses of socialism, until they awaken one day to find they have communism. We don’t have to invade the United States, we destroy you from within.”

Marvin R. France

Albany

