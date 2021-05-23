Mailbag: Common sense gun control?

“Common sense gun control”

So, what’s wrong with this statement? I’ll give you a second to think about it (tick-tock tick- tock), times up.

1.) It presumes the actual existence of common sense. And 2.) that the people making up gun control laws have any.

Common sense is a knowledge derived from common intelligence. A construct of the ability to look and see, to listen and hear, to except that which is sought for by honest, true and free inquiry, and a grasp of the idea that the truth you seek may not be sustainable by the truth you use to find it.

Here’s the real truth, the same people who can’t tell the difference between looters and protestors, children being abused by armed mad men or a government that doesn’t care how many they packed into a fish bowl or abusive teachers’ unions, are professing the ability to make common sense law, as opposed to incremental oppression of a basic human right. And they certainly don’t realize the difference between the party line and people’s lives.

Just in case you didn’t know this, David Copperfield, the illusionist, didn’t actually make the Statue of Liberty disappear.