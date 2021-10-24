Mailbag: Commissioners have added 8% increase

There once was a time when being a conservative meant you were against higher taxes, but apparently here in Linn County, this is no longer true.

We have three Linn County Commissioners who take every opportunity to wave their conservative credentials whenever possible — yet all three want you and me to pay higher taxes for county services.

On our ballot is the question of whether to pay an additional $.15 per $1,000 assessed value for law enforcement. Of course, our property taxes will be going up 3% again this next year, regardless of whether we approve this measure.

But an additional 3% from each of us is apparently not enough for our “conservative” commissioners. So they have added an additional $.15 per $1,000 to our tax bill. If you do the math, that will mean most of us will see approximately an 8% increase in the portion of taxes that is dedicated to Linn County law enforcement.

I suppose you can ask your constituents for an 8% increase in taxes and still call yourself a conservative, and I have no doubt all three commissioners will. But in my book, an 8% increase deserves a clear and comprehensible explanation, and that’s something these “conservatives” have woefully failed to provide.

Dave Toler