Mailbag: Comments on letters in Gazette-Times

Comments on letters in the March 31 G-T:

First, John Brenan confronts Robert B. Harris’ nonsensical ramblings with cold, hard facts, as Brenan always does. Next, another anti-Israeli letter from Ruth Roberts lamenting the 10-year-old death of an American college girl in Israel. The real tragedy here is Americans going to a foreign country and expecting things to be as they are in America, or to get special treatment because they are American.

Then a letter and a commentary about fighting climate change. As Jim Boydston writes, the United Nations says, once again, that climate catastrophes will occur if we don’t immediately stop burning fossil fuels. Jon Crisp resurrects the old idea that the world will end soon, when we have exhausted all its resources.

These ideas date back at least to the Club of Rome, formed in 1988 by people worried about overpopulation depleting the planet’s resources. The club is unknown in the US, but big in Europe. The club erred when it predicted large-scale famine by 1970. When that didn’t happen, it went looking for another cause and picked global warming.