Mailbag: Comments on CARA, St. Francis Hotel

First, I wish the paper would put the acronym CARA in the headline of coverage of the Central Albany Revitalization Agency’s meetings.

The D-H had been putting CARA in the headlines since the early 2000s. Why change now?

Now to my comments on Marc Manley and Bill Ryals trying to save the old St. Francis Hotel on Albany’s First Street. Let me say, “Good for them.” CARA: Give them the $5 million they need, for heaven’s sake! It’s taxpayers’ money that you have skimmed off our property taxes.

This old earth, suffering from global warming, does not need more concrete poured anywhere, especially on the Albany waterfront to the tune of $24 million. Albany needs low-cost housing, so I hope Manley and Ryals will work that into their plans for the St. Francis.

Albany’s waterfront cannot look like Corvallis’. The downtown section of Albany does not attract the foot traffic that Corvallis does. In this new reality of the virus and of forest fires, concentrate on keeping your carousel open, now that you have it, and support the senior center. Let the rest of the waterfront be as natural as it can be.

Mary Brock

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0