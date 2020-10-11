Mailbag: Combined heating, cooling is cheaper

The Northwest Power and Conservation Council 2020 Report to Congress says, ”Recent studies indicate that the natural gas supply system may be releasing more methane than previously thought through supply chain releases in the extraction and production process. Reducing these methane leaks is an important component for any decarbonization strategy.”

Many of us can do something about this by developing our own decarbonization strategy. Identify the equipment you use for space and water heating, plus cooking. Consider replacing appliances that burn greenhouse gases. Maybe the replacement time has not come. But keep the option in mind. The costs of combined heating and cooling appliances are cheaper than most alternatives. Study the options.