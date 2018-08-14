Columnist Marc Thiessen (Opinion, Aug. 14) continues to fail to convince. In this morning's commentary, he refers to his threat sources as "former" high-level officials. If they are former, why aren't their names and positions used? In at least one case? Are they real people? Were they relieved of their positions because of performance problems? He wants us to trust his writing, but he doesn't give any evidence other than claims that someone "high level" said something.
This reminds me of Fox New's "former CIA expert" Wayne Simmons, who was on Fox several times but lied about CIA background, or “Swedish Defense and National Security Advisor" Nils Bildt, who didn't have any ties to the Swedish government.
At least in this case we can't call Theissen out, since we don't have any verifiable details of the threat level.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (Aug. 14)
