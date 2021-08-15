Mailbag: Collectivism is not morally right

In “Access to health care morally right” (Aug. 6), Rick Staggenborg takes exception to “Liberties become mere permissions” (July 29), wherein I oppose making health care a constitutional right in Oregon.

RS declares my thinking to be muddled by my ideology (my belief that Americans are entitled to liberty without exception). My thinking isn’t muddled if I am right, and RS certainly has not shown me to be wrong.

Instead, he has merely touted the supposed positive effects of his beloved universal health care system. This is like a slaveholder describing the positive effects of enslavement without considering whether he has a right to enslave others. (I explained that a right to health care requires the effective enslavement of the providers of such care.)

I assert that it is morally right to allow all citizens to make their own decisions about how to conduct their lives, including how to be charitable.