Mailbag: Coercion vs. free market: What is moral?

Richard Hirschi (Mailbag, March 3) sets up coercion versus a free society as a defining argument regarding the role of government in health care accessibility and financing.

I am not as interested in debating free market versus government determination of health care accessibility as I am discussing what is decent and moral.

In the long history of the world, survival of the fittest has been a dominant idea. But not all survivals were due to being superior to a comparable entity. Just as often it was advantage of location, time, resources, etc. Unfortunately, this survival of the fittest has also determined who won wars, killed off the enemy and ended up triumphant. That seemed good to those of us that came out on top.

But I would like to propose that survival of the fittest, which in the circumstances being discussed could also be called the free market system of determining the haves and the have-nots, is no longer compatible with a decent society or maybe even our survival as a species or as a world.

What I would like to see us do is make decisions based on what is the best for all, not that those favored by inherited or earned wealth be able to have as much as they are able to accumulate when others are living in poor health and poverty.