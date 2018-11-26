Well people, its been 12 years now that Al Gore predicted that because of CO2 emissions the global temperature would rise a great deal, which would cause the polar ice to be gone by now, which would cause the sea level to rise dramatically putting coastal cities under water, cause a dramatic increase in storms and storm intensity, the polar bears would be gone, and many other predictions, none of which came true.
The only thing that has changed since Al Gore put this fear into the minds of millions of people around the globe is his net worth. When Al Gore left politics he was worth $1 million. Since he started this global warming scam he has increased his net worth to $200 million dollars! He shook the world down! The truth is, CO2 does not harm the world. A basic understanding of botany shows that CO2 is essential to plant growth. Plants take in CO2 where it goes through the process of photosynthesis and the bi-products are food for the plant and releases oxygen which is essential for animal life. if we removed all CO2 from the atmosphere, all plant and animal life would die! Between 1982 and 2015 the CO2 level has increased 15 percent. During this same time, according to NASA satellite images, the greenness of the earth has increased 12 percent.
So, don't believe anything that comes out of the mouth of the con man Al Gore. Liars hate for the truth to expose them. Do research!
Matthew Goss
Lebanon (Nov. 23)