Elaine Chao is the secretary of transportation. One of her jobs is to manage funds designated for road and highway construction all over the country.
Elaine Chao is married to Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican majority leader of the Senate.
Todd Inman works for the Department of Transportation. He is currently serving as Chao’s chief of staff, a key job with round-the-clock access to the secretary. He also serves as a liaison between the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Highway Department. Before going to work for Chao, Inman was a well-connected political operative in Kentucky and assisted in McConnell’s last campaign in 2014.
It has been reported that Inman has directed millions of dollars of projects to areas of Kentucky that are important to McConnell’s reelection.
One has to wonder how many of these influential liaisons with states are operating in the Department of Transportation. Wonder no more — Inman is the one and only. Go figure.
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon (June 11)